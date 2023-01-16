WORCESTER, Mass. — Webstone®, a brand of NIBCO, announces new Pro-Pal® Multi-Port Transition Tees. The Multi-Port is a compact alternative to installing gangs of tees. It combines multiple components to save space and time, with patented technology that suits a variety of water distribution needs.

These products feature lead-free, forged dezincification-resistant brass, the choice of press or press x hose drain run, and F1960 or F1807 PEX branches. Sizes include ¾- or 1-inch with or without reduced branches. Customization options are also available for additional sizes, connection types, and accessories. For more information, visit