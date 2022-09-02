WORCESTER, Mass. — Webstone®, a brand of NIBCO, announces new spring check products. The Pro-Pal® Ball Check™ is a press ball valve with an integrated spring check valve and a reversible handle for additional flexibility.

In-line spring check valves are also now available in PEX and a brand-new serviceable design with six end connection options. Fully removable dual-union ends simplify service and are compatible with a full range of G-Union accessories, including isolation valves, elbows, and gauges. All products feature lead-free dezincification-resistant brass and are available in various popular sizes. For more information, visit

