WILMINGTON, Del. — ADEY is introducing a line of concentrated system treatment formulas designed to clean and protect older hydronic heating systems and retrofit installs. MC5™ Cleaner and MC40+™ De-scaler serve different purposes, but both were created to combat a frequently overlooked enemy of untreated hydronic heating systems – black sludge.

The MC40+ Hydronic Heating System Cleaner & De-scaler is a high-strength powdered chemical, specially designed to restore existing boiler systems by removing lime-scale deposits, calcium, and magnetite. Rapid-performing MC40+ delivers an advanced clean, with a highly concentrated formula in as little as one hour. It even comes with neutralizer packets to provide extra peace of mind if there is concern over residues being left in the system.

The second, MC5 Hydronic RAPIDFLUSH System Cleaner, is a high-performance, advanced-strength product designed to work with ADEY’s award-winning MagnaCleanse® flushing unit. Together, they effectively remove sludge, debris, and scale while delivering exceptional cleaning results quickly.

MC40+

Specifically designed to remove heavy lime-scale and calcium deposits from older systems with known water-quality issues or plugged components, such as heat exchangers.

Preferred option to clean and drain the system quickly.

Faster-acting, with a working time range of one to four hours.

Residential only – treats 33 gallons.

MC5

Designed for flushing; works best with ADEY’s MagnaCleanse flushing unit.

Faster-acting than the MC3+® but provides more time than the MC40+. Whether old or new, if the system is to be flushed on the same day that it is cleaned, this is the preferred cleaner option.

Working time range: from a minimum of 1 hour to a maximum of 7 days.

Residential size only, treating 26 gallons. For more information, visit www.adey.com/us.