WILMINGTON, Del. — As plumbing, HVAC, and mechanical contractors become all too familiar with the extended costs of maintaining commercial hydronic heating components or system life, the need for a solution has been growing. Adey® answered that need with the introduction of the MagnaClean CMX™ range to the North American market in May 2022.

This easy-to-service range of filters not only protects system equipment — heat pumps, boilers, pipework, and sensors/controls — but also reduces maintenance costs and hours, improves heat transfer, heat output and efficiency, saves energy, lower clients’ utility bills, and reduces carbon emissions.

Why wait for system issues to arise?

The MagnaClean CMX range is the latest innovative extension of Adey’s market-leading MagnaClean® range of filters, offering a new and unique way of capturing both magnetic and nonmagnetic debris by combining powerful neodymium magnets with a range of high quality, 5-50 micron spun-bonded filter cartridges, and needle-felt bag filters.

These cartridge-and-bag filters also act as passive deaerators, encouraging the release of dissolved air and gases from the system water, which can then be vented via the automatic air vent that is included with each of the three side-stream filters within the range: the MagnaClean CMX Nano™, Midi and Maxi.

Side-stream installation helps reduce installation time, complexity, and costs with no need to partially or fully drain a system or cut into and weld pipework and flanges. Pipework connections can also be downsized, offering further cost-effective installation options. Existing side-stream pipework connections can also be used, meaning an existing pot feeder can be easily replaced by a CMX filter.

The MagnaClean CMX range can also be serviced with minimal system downtime or flushing, meaning minimal water and heat loss during system maintenance. This makes the range ideal for a wide range of commercial and industrial applications, such as manufacturing plants, sports facilities, hospitals, schools, etc. The Midi and Maxi sizes also act as pot feeders, making chemical dosing /water treatment management effortless.

Quality construction, easy installation

Adey has honored its roots by working to maximize the quality with this new filter range, constructed from 316L stainless steel with EPDM seals. Compact and lightweight, with self-supporting and floor-standing options, tool-free servicing, and removable magnet assemblies, the MagnaClean CMX range is easy to install and service.

The innovative CMX Nano External Magnetic Jacket and CMX Nano filter combine to help accelerate the removal of highly damaging magnetite debris from heated-water and chilled-water systems, creating a compact, powerful commercial system-filter combination.

The innovative MagnaClean CMX range is a highly efficient and flexible product solution that delivers formidable dual-filtration performance, direct chemical dosing capability, and improved system efficiencies and protection, helping to reduce maintenance costs, energy usage, and carbon emissions. For more information, visit www.adey.com/us/cmx.