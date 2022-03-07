JUPITER, Fla. — Fresh-Aire UV®, a manufacturer of indoor air quality (IAQ) products, has added the APCO-X MAG, a new generation in the APCO product line of combination ultraviolet (UV) technology and activated EverCarbon™ media catalyst air treatment for HVAC systems.

The newly-designed APCO-X MAG magnetic mounting bracket’s compact footprint is newly-designed for installation flexibility near the evaporator coil, plenum or duct. It’s an appropriate alternative when the HVAC system’s confines are too tight for the original APCO-X’s all-in-one carbon matrix, UV-C lamp and power supply assembly.

The unit’s powerful magnet mount attaches to metal cabinets and its anti-vibration coating prevents wandering out of position. A redesigned a 90-degree electrical connector offers inches of more clearance versus straight plugs. The compact power supply, which carries Fresh-Aire UV’s renowned lifetime warranty, also accommodates limited spaces when located remotely from the lamp assembly via a power cable.

The APCO-X MAG also features a three-year UVC (254-nm) quartz lamp and UL-2998 validation as free of potentially harmful ozone. The lamps are available in sizes:

A standard 15-inch-long (381-mm) that’s ideal for internal mounting in furnaces, air handlers, package units, and other equipment with limited duct access and sizes ranging from 3-5 tons. The 15-inch model enables the option of a second (dual) remote three-year lamp for coil disinfection when the APCO-X MAG is located elsewhere in the system.

An 11-inch-long (279-mm) model is designed for more limited space applications.

APCO-X MAG also features the APCO-X’s V-Twin Cell Matrix incorporating lifetime ceramic cells infused with Fresh-Aire UV’s EverCarbon media for enhanced IAQ performance and a 65% increase in volatile organic compound (VOC) adsorption surface area compared to the original APCO system. The substrate’s catalyst agent treatment is antimicrobial-coated to prevent potential biological growth.

Other APCO-X MAG features include:

Newly designed ballast and UVC lamp configuration for tight spaces;

Lifetime warranty power supply and 3-year advanced UVC lamp life;

Voltage options include 24-32V low voltage or 110 to 277V line voltage with automatic voltage selection; and

Consumer-oriented packaging helps contractors educate consumers about the benefits of UV disinfection and VOC elimination.

APCO-X and APCO-X MAG expand the technological achievements of the original APCO, which won the AHR Innovation Award’s IAQ category in 2011. The APCO-X family of products offers longer (three-year) UV lamp life cycles for cutting-edge, airstream, evaporator coil, drain pan, and interior air handling unit (AHU) disinfection. For more information, visit www.freshaireuv.com.