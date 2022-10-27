WALNUT CREEK, Calif. — Environmental engineering and construction services firm Brown and Caldwell announced the creation of a new C-suite role to direct its long-term growth strategy. With immediate effect, Geoff Grant, senior vice president, has been promoted to chief growth officer responsible for developing and implementing sustainable client-focused growth plans.

The firm has grown substantially in the last five years, increasing its headcount by one-third to 2,000 employee-owners. Furthermore, it has increased its presence in strategic locations, including Chicago, Dallas, and Vancouver, while expanding its Los Angeles, New York City, and Atlanta operations to better serve municipal and private clients.

“This new position is essential to increasing our competitiveness, attracting and growing top talent and enhancing client service through innovative and cost-effective solutions,” said Rich D’Amato, CEO, Brown and Caldwell. “Geoff’s forward-thinking approach and deep industry knowledge will be vital to our continued, purposeful growth while remaining independent as an employee-owned company.”

Grant is a professional engineer with more than 20 years of experience in the planning, design, and construction of critical water and wastewater infrastructure. He has helped utilities nationwide solve highly technical wet weather and aging infrastructure challenges, including technical and project director roles for several multibillion-dollar stormwater abatement projects in New York.

In recent years, Grant has served on Brown and Caldwell’s executive committee as senior vice president of sales, leading its highly successful sales program and establishing region-specific business development strategies throughout North America and the Pacific.

Based in Cincinnati, Ohio, Grant will direct the firm’s long-term growth strategy, strengthening its connections with clients and industry partners to solve the most complex water and environmental challenges. He will oversee sales and marketing functions to ensure the continuation of year-on-year progress. For more information, visit

.