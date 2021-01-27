IRVINE, Calif. — Environmental engineering and construction firm Brown and Caldwell promoted Marc Damikolas from director of operations to chief operating officer effective immediately.

With more than 20 years of experience, Damikolas’ background encompasses the capture, planning, design, and construction of municipal and private sector water and wastewater infrastructure projects. He has served as principal-in-charge on numerous high-profile projects and programs in California and throughout the U.S., including major sewer rehabilitations, ocean outfall system overhauls, advanced wastewater treatment plant upgrades, and new drinking water systems.

As COO, Damikolas will oversee ongoing operations and procedures while implementing business strategies and plans to drive the 1,700 employee-owned firm's sustainable growth.

A 20-year veteran of Brown and Caldwell, Damikolas’ leadership, knowledge, and strong business acumen has played an integral role in the firm being recognized as the company of choice for the environmental engineering sector.

“Marc has consistently demonstrated his dedication to fulfilling clients’ needs and ensuring the quality delivery of vital infrastructure projects,” said Rich D’Amato, CEO. “His new role will strengthen our connection to municipalities, private industry, and government agencies as we help communities address complex water and environmental challenges.”

Based in Irvine, California, Damikolas holds a master’s degree in business administration, a bachelor’s in civil engineering, and is a licensed professional engineer. For more information, visit www.brownandcaldwell.com.