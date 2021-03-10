DENVER — Brown and Caldwell promoted Dr. Allegra da Silva to research and development deputy director as the firm continues to advance technical innovation in the water and environment sector.

With a career spanning more than 20 years, da Silva’s extensive research background includes working at the U.S. Agency for International Development as part of a team managing a $30 million/year portfolio of research and innovation competitions to spur improvements in food security and equitable access to clean water and sanitation.

Following her government sector experience, da Silva has blazed a trail in environmental engineering consulting to focus on pioneering research and development projects in the water and wastewater sector. She co-led the launch of Brown and Caldwell’s PFAS initiative, helping utilities navigate the rapidly evolving regulatory landscape with a common goal of protecting public health and the environment. Her diverse experience includes serving as technical lead and researcher on projects encompassing water resources and reuse, advanced treatment technology, emerging contaminants, environmental permitting, and feasibility studies. Passionate about working at the interface of science and policy, she was a technical author for the 2012 U.S. EPA Guidelines for Water Reuse, the 2017 U.S. EPA Potable Reuse Compendium, and the 2017 Water Environment Federation (WEF) Water Reuse Roadmap.

“Allegra’s skillset, technical acumen, and visionary leadership further enhance our research and development program, putting us at the forefront of innovation in exploring new solutions with academic and technology partners to create breakthroughs for clients,” said Dr. Kati Bell, Brown and Caldwell’s director of water strategy, which incorporates research and development.

In her new role, da Silva will align Brown and Caldwell’s research and development strategy with the firm’s growth objectives while providing expert counsel to clients, connecting complex water-related and environmental challenges with innovative and cost-effective solutions.

A past president of WateReuse Colorado, da Silva is vice-chair of WEF’s newly formed blue-ribbon panel, a group of wastewater and public health experts established to evaluate biological hazards at wastewater facilities and safety precautions for operators during COVID-19 and beyond.

Da Silva has a doctorate and master’s degree in environmental engineering from Yale University and a bachelor’s in chemical engineering from the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. A licensed professional engineer, she is based in Brown and Caldwell’s Denver, Colorado, office. For more information, visit www.brownandcaldwell.com.