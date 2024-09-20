To simplify the transition to more environmentally friendly refrigerants, Johnson Controls has launched an industry-first Refrigerant Detection System (RDS) Calculator. This innovative tool, accessible via the Ducted Systems Solutions mobile app, helps contractors quickly determine if residential or commercial HVAC projects require a Refrigerant Detection System.

The Ducted Systems Solutions app serves as a one-stop resource for contractors, offering equipment information, step-by-step installation guides, and videos for commercial rooftop units and residential HVAC equipment.

The new calculator is part of Johnson Controls' broader initiative to adopt lower global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants like R-454B. It's designed to assist contractors and distributors with installation instructions if an RDS is required.

"The shift to low-GWP refrigerants has been complex due to varying state-by-state building codes and safety standards," explained Chris Forth, VP of regulatory, codes and environmental affairs at Johnson Controls. "Our goal is to make this transition seamless for contractors and distributors, so they can focus on efficient, safe, and compliant installations. Our calculator provides straightforward recommendations in a few simple steps."

The patent-pending RDS Calculator prompts users to input job details like refrigerant volume, supply air discharge height, total conditioned area, and potential zone impact. It then provides an immediate report indicating if an RDS is recommended to ensure compliance with current UL/CSA-60335-2-40 standards. The report also flags additional mitigation needs and provides a rationale for easy actionability.

A year of research, including collaboration with safety agencies, went into developing the RDS Calculator. It launches alongside Johnson Controls' updated A2L portfolio of R-454B-equipped residential and light commercial ducted HVAC products.

The factory-installed RDS in new equipment detects refrigerant concentrations per safety standards and building codes. If a leak is detected, the system activates an alarm, shuts down compressors, de-energizes ignition sources, and enables airflow to prevent refrigerant from reaching its lower flammability limit.

The no-cost DS Solutions App, launched in 2022, streamlines installation, troubleshooting, and maintenance by providing instant access to commercial and residential equipment information, reducing the need for physical manuals. The app is available for Android and iOS. For information, visit Johnson Controls.