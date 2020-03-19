Brown and Caldwell Senior Principal Dr. Erin Mackey elected to International Ultraviolet Association Board of Directors

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. — The International Ultraviolet Association (IUVA) has inducted Dr. Erin Mackey, senior principal, Brown and Caldwell, to its board of directors.

The IUVA is focused on advancing the sciences, engineering, and applications of UV technologies to enhance the quality of human life and to protect the environment.

As Brown and Caldwell’s UV process lead, Mackey’s background includes more than 20 years of experience in highly technical drinking water, recycled water, wastewater, and industrial projects, ranging from pilot studies to design and regulatory guidance. Her expertise includes UV disinfection; advanced oxidation and adsorptive processes; regulatory compliance; and water quality and treatability evaluation. In addition to conventional process engineering, Mackey manages municipal, federal, and research projects. She has published numerous reports and peer-reviewed papers on UV disinfection systems and technologies for the treatment of contaminated water.

Mackey has led the UV process design on many civil infrastructure projects across North America and the Pacific, including managing one of the U.S.’s first long-term drinking water UV disinfection pilot study in the late 1990s.

“I am thrilled that Erin has joined IUVA’s board of respected industry leaders,” said Dr. Kati Bell, past IUVA president. “Her dedication and technical expertise will be of tremendous benefit not only to her peers but also to IUVA members and the broader communities and industries they serve.”

A licensed professional engineer, Mackey holds a doctorate and a master’s in environmental science and engineering and a bachelor’s in environmental engineering. She is based in Brown and Caldwell’s Walnut Creek, California, office. For more information, visit www.brownandcaldwell.com.