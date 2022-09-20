DAVIDSON, N.C. — Trane – by Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator, introduced its Thermafit Air-to-Water Modular Heat Pump Model AXM, a fully electric modular unit that owners can scale to match a building’s heating or cooling load. The Model AXM moves heat rather than generating heat; thus, it can be three times more efficient than other forms of electric heating. The Thermafit modular product line includes the Model AXM and eight product families that bring buildings into the future of sustainable comfort.

By combining individually controlled AXM modules to create a single, larger heat pump, operators can right-size heating and cooling performance to meet a wide range of applications. In addition, the modular design is ideal for tight spaces or where the footprint is limited, like the roof of a tall building or a freight elevator, and offers true redundancy to help operators minimize downtime.

Each module includes dual refrigerant circuits with lab-verified vapor injection compressors for more reliable heating. These compressors facilitate greater lift and higher leaving hot water temperatures down to 0 degrees Fahrenheit outdoor ambient temperature.

The Trane Model AXM also has the following features:

Each module is capable of 30 tons of cooling and 390 thousand Btu per hour (MBh) of heating and is expandable to generate up to 300 tons of cooling;

Dual refrigerant circuits on each heat pump provide precise temperature control;

Electronically commutated motor (ECM) variable-speed fans and motor assemblies on each unit run quietly and reduce energy use; and

Controls with open standard protocols that seamlessly integrate with Tracer SC+ and third-party building automation systems (BASs).

Trane’s free Modular Air-to-Water Heat Pumps Applications Guide, available now for download, provides best practices on integrating modular heat pumps into reliable, high-performing air-to-water heating and cooling systems.

“The path to decarbonization is unique for every building, depending on its design, occupancy, and geography,” said Dave Molin, vice president of Trane product management, equipment, controls, and digital. “Trane’s integrated product portfolio offers owners the newest technology that meets up-to-date energy-efficiency standards for rooftop systems, heat pumps, controls, and air rotation units. When used together as turn-key solutions, these innovations create comfortable indoor environments that maximize energy efficiency and are affordable and easy to install.”

