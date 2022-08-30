CONCORDVILLE, Pa. — Southco Inc., a global provider of engineered access solutions, has expanded its successful E6 Constant Torque Position Control Hinge series to include a corrosion-resistant cast stainless steel version that provides superior durability in harsh outdoor environments. With its stylish, highly polished finish and powerful holding torque, the E6 Constant Torque Position Control Hinge features a refined look and provides long lasting, maintenance-free performance.

E6 Constant Torque Position Control Hinges provide reliable positioning with consistent operating efforts and eliminate the need for gas struts or other secondary support components to hold doors or panels in position. Southco’s E6 Constant Torque Position Control Hinges are preset during the manufacturing process and guarantee performance without adjustment for the lifetime of most applications.

“The stainless steel E6 Constant Torque Position Control Hinge is a premium product that provides maximum corrosion resistance and a stylish, polished appearance,” said Stewart Beck, global product manager, Southco. “The ergonomic and attractive E6 Hinge is ideal for marine, medical and food equipment applications.”

For more information, visit www.southco.com.