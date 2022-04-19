CRANSTON, R.I. — Taco Comfort Solutions has expanded its line of stainless steel volute circulators within the “00e,” high-efficiency electronically commutated motor (ECM) circulator family of products. For domestic water applications that must be lead-free, the 007e, 0015e, and 0018e circulators are now available in NSF/ANSI 61- and 372-certified stainless steel.

00e Series circulators include high-efficiency, quiet ECM motors, designed to reduce electric consumption. These circulators also include Taco’s SureStart® automatic unblocking and air-purge mode. Dual wiring knockouts and 6-inch stranded wire leads make for easy installation. They also feature integral flow check (IFC®) valves and are double-insulated, so no ground wire is needed.

All new stainless steel 00e circulators are available with universal flange, or 1-inch union connections. Press-fit connections will soon be available. For more information, visit www.tacocomfort.com.