Expanded CITY MULTI® N-Generation Series – Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC

SUWANEE, Ga. — Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US LLC (METUS), a provider of Zoned Comfort Solutions® and a supplier of variable refrigerant flow (VRF) heating and cooling systems, introduces an expanded lineup of CITY MULTI® N-Generation single-module outdoor units for R2-Series and Y-Series. These new units will be available summer 2020.

The newest N-Generation single-module units offer improved energy efficiency, a smaller footprint, and more personalized comfort control over prior generations of products for commercial building applications. The units are available in 16-, 18-, and 20-ton capacities. The larger-capacity options limit the need for twinning, allowing for single-module connections and smaller footprints where space is a premium concern. The expanded lineup also allows for twinned connection of R2-Series units up to 36 tons.

Available in the N-Generation High Efficiency tier, the units incorporate flash injection technology for superior heating performance in extreme climates. These units will heat continuously through defrost and may deliver 78% of rated heating capacity in ambient temperatures as cold as minus 13° F outdoors.

The new single-module units include the same features and benefits that N-Generation users have come to expect, including:

• Four-sided heat exchanger providing surface area for efficient air intake and heat exchange;

• Improved compressor and fan design with five airflow settings to reduce sound levels; and

• Branch Circuit (BC) controller allowing connection of up to 11 sub-BC controllers connected to one main BC controller, greatly increasing system design possibilities.

“The single-module N-Generation lineup fills a real need in our market,” said Cain White, director, commercial product management, Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US. “Now more commercial applications are possible with our larger capacity single-modules, when space may not have allowed for the twinning of two previous generation models. This reduces complexity, installation, and maintenance costs and the equipment footprint for Mitsubishi Electric customers.”

All N-Generation units offer simplified troubleshooting and maintenance for HVAC contractors with built-in data storage for up to five days of operational data, accessible via USB, and easily downloaded by using Maintenance Tool software.

For more information about the full CITY MULTI N-Generation product lineup, visit www.mitsubishipro.com.