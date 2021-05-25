CRANSTON, R.I. — Taco Comfort Solutions has expanded its offering of stainless steel within the “00e” high-efficiency ECM circulator family of products. So, for installers who’ve come to appreciate the 007e, 0015e, and 0018e circs, they’re now available in NSF/ANSI 61 & 372 certified stainless steel for domestic water circulation.



00e Series circulators are built with efficient, quiet electronically commutated motors (ECMs) to consume up to 85% less electricity and also offer SureStart® automatic unblocking and air-purge mode. Their dual electronic knockouts and 6-inch stranded wire leads make for easy wiring. They also include the integral flow check (IFC®) and are double-insulated, so no ground wire is required.



All of the new stainless steel 00e circs are available with universal flange, or one-inch union connections. For more information, visit www.tacocomfort.com