CBE+ Promotes Sam Sibert to Sales Account Manager

CHESTERFIELD, Mich. — Sam Sibert has been promoted to the role of sales account manager for Chesterfield, Michigan-based precision manufacturing company CBE+.

Sibert previously worked for the company’s precision engineering division as a shop floor machinist. He started with the business five years ago and completed his apprenticeship there before becoming fully qualified as a machinist.

“We recognized that Sam had that essential understanding of machining components and could combine this with good customer relationships to become a key member of the sales team,” said Fabio Cosenza, business development manager, CBE+. “This is a busy and exciting time for our business as we continue to develop new opportunities in the aerospace and automotive sectors and Sam will play a key role in this.”

“I’m really enjoying my new role as it is great getting out and meeting customers and being able to demonstrate what our capabilities are and how we can deliver the best results for them,” said Sibert. “What I enjoy most of all is seeing the whole process from the initial enquiry to the product being machined and ready to be dispatched, it gives me a great deal of job satisfaction.”

CBE+ is based in an 80,000-square-foot facility that was originally the base for BG Engineering, a subcontractor of precision machined components, which it acquired back in 2017. CBE+ brings together the best in precision machining, electroless nickel plating, gear, and artificial lifting equipment along with metal testing. For more information, visit www.cbeplus.com.