Davlyn Promotes Jeff Zola to VP of Marketing, Michael Braswell to Director of Engineering

SPRING CITY, Pa. — Davlyn has promoted Jeff Zola to vice president of marketing and Michael Braswell to director of engineering.

As vice president of marketing, Zola will be responsible for the organization’s strategic planning and B2B marketing efforts. Over the last 20 years, Zola has held a variety of technical and commercial leadership roles at DuPont, AMETEK, and Tyco International. He most recently served as vice president of marketing at NovaTech LLC.

Zola holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering and a master’s degree in engineering management, both from Drexel University.

As director of engineering, Braswell will provide leadership across all facets of engineering, spanning process improvement, plant engineering, maintenance, and R&D. Braswell joins Davlyn from Tesla, where he was the manufacturing engineering manager at the manufacturer’s Gigafactory. Prior to that, he held engineering and supply chain management positions at Celgard.

Braswell holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from North Carolina State University and an MBA from Duke University.

“The additions of Jeff and Michael to our leadership team will allow us to execute on our growth strategy,” said Mauricio Zavatti, CEO, Davlyn. “Their proven track records, strategic perspective, and continuous improvement plans will be critical to our success.”

