WSP USA Promotes Brian Carroll to Managing Director of its Arlington Office

ARLINGTON, Va. — Brian Carroll, who has provided mechanical engineering leadership for several notable building projects in the Washington, D.C., region, has been promoted to managing director of the Arlington office of WSP USA, an engineering and professional services consultancy.

Carroll brings more than two decades of experience to his new role with the firm. Since joining WSP as a mechanical engineer in 2007, Carroll has progressed through various project and office leadership roles, where he consistently demonstrated his outstanding technical leadership, business skills, and mentoring capabilities.

“Brian has shown deep commitment to our projects, clients, and employees, championing efforts to increase WSP’s technical expertise, improve Arlington office operations, and develop younger staff,” said Rick Rome, COO, property and buildings, WSP. “As managing director, he will focus on maintaining Arlington’s top-tier performance in project management and delivery, employee engagement, and business development. He will also support efforts to grow the office’s reach into new and expanding markets.”

Carroll has led many of the office’s notable projects in the region, including General Dynamics headquarters in Reston; Capital One’s McLean II headquarters; the American Association of Medical Colleges headquarters in Washington, D.C.; the Alexander Court office building in Washington, D.C.; and the 17FIFTY office building in Reston. He has been involved with numerous other projects spanning the higher education, commercial, institutional, government, retail, and residential markets.

Carroll succeeds Larry Beam, who served as Arlington office managing director since he joined WSP in 2014. Beam is retiring from WSP in early June.

“Over the past year, Brian has been working closely with Larry and our leadership team to prepare for his new role with the firm and ensure a smooth transition,” Rome said. “He is an outstanding and respected leader and will continue the firm’s success in expanding its presence in the Washington, D.C., region, particularly as we grow our involvement in health care, science and technology, transportation, and federal projects here.”

Carroll is a graduate of Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. He is a licensed professional engineer and LEED accredited professional and has been involved with numerous projects that utilize sustainable design concepts to achieve LEED certification from the U.S. Green Buildings Council (USGBC). For more information, visit www.wsp.com.