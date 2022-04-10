NACKA, Sweden — Atlas Copco has agreed to acquire the assets of Ceres Technologies, Inc., a U.S.-based manufacturer, and designer of gas and vapor delivery equipment for the semiconductor industry.

The acquisition includes assets of two affiliates, North Park Metalworkers Inc., and Peak Precision Technologies Inc. In 2021 they had revenues of approximately MUSD 41 (MSEK 351). The acquired companies have around 185 employees.

Ceres Technologies Inc. was founded in 2011 and is located in the Hudson Valley, New York, area. As well as providing gas and vapour delivery equipment, Ceres also provides contract manufacturing of process tools for OEMs and research organizations, and engineering services for semiconductor and industrial customers.

North Park Metalworkers Inc. produces welded enclosures, frames, and machined parts and is also located in the Hudson Valley, New York, area.

Peak Precision Technologies Inc. supplies precision welded and brazed fabrications and is located in Fort Collins, Colorado.

“Ceres provides critical subsystems for process tools that are complementary to Edwards’ vacuum and abatement solutions for the semiconductor industry,” said Geert Follens, business area president of Vacuum Technique. “This acquisition will allow us to expand our liquid chemical dispense offer globally through additional technology and know-how. The Ceres acquisition is also a valuable step forward in responding to the increased need to recycle and reuse gases in semiconductor process technology and improve sustainability in line with the industry’s environmental objectives.”

