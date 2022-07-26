ABMA is excited to share that Elliott Tool Technologies, Nationwide Boiler Inc., and WARE are recipients of the inaugural Excellence in Boiler Innovation (EBI) Awards, presented at BOILER 2022.

The EBI Awards recognize the most cutting-edge and impactful projects along with the innovative products that are being created to address challenges in the boiler industry’s end-user community.

Recipients were selected by a panel of third-party ABMA member judges who evaluated submissions based on completeness of application along with the innovation, value, and creativity of the project that addresses the desires and challenges brought forth by end users.

Project Recipients

Nationwide Boiler: Exxon Mobil Refinery Expansion Project with Temporary Package Boilers — This project created a urea-based rental selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system as a temporary option with delivery of six complete systems in a remarkable 10 weeks. The solution also offered an alternative to the standard ammonia-based system, which relieved a great deal of hazard analysis for the customer.

WARE with ABMA Partners Autoflame, Industrial Steam, Limpsfield, and Victory Energy: Allison Transmission Project — This project expanded production and reduced fuel usage by 14% while overcoming design challenges to make the boiler system as close to 100% maintenance access to all areas without ladders.

This project featured Victory Energy 70,000- and 30,000-PPH Industrial Watertube Boilers a Limpsfield Low NOx Combustion System, Autoflame Controls, and an Industrial Steam Feedwater System.

Designing access to maintenance areas with stairs in lieu of ladders created significant space constraints that came in midstream. With the building already designed and built, WARE worked its partners to implement more than half a dozen design changes to meet all specifications.

Product Recipient

Elliott Tool Technologies with ABMA Partner Total Boiler & Mechanical LLC: Right Angle Rolling Motor — Elliott Tool Technologies created a lighter, smaller motor with optimal power for package boiler applications. After completing the prototype and conducting tests at a customer site, the team validated that the new motor design has the power to perform in real-world applications and is designed to be lighter and shorter than industry standards.

These improvements can significantly reduce downtime due to operator fatigue, eliminate the need for additional operators, and improve job safety. Overall, this new right-angle rolling motor is a great way to increase employee retention and make an already difficult job easier.