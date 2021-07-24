After much anticipation, I am excited to share that ABMA has launched BOILER 2022 – ABMA’s Boiler Technology Conference and Expo, scheduled to take place April 11-13, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency in Dallas.

Exhibit sales for BOILER 2022 opened last month, and almost 50 member companies secured exhibits. This response has created significant buzz in the industry, and a sellout seems very likely with all leading boiler manufacturers and material suppliers participating.

“BOILER 2022 is the perfect show to elevate the importance of boiler and heat recovery products,” said John Viskup, president and CEO, Victory Energy Operations. “It is truly a show focused on the impact that boiler products deliver. If you are involved with or responsible for a boiler room operation, it’s going to be a can’t miss event.”





This inaugural event is the first and only event focused exclusively on the boiler supply chain bringing together the leading boiler manufacturers and material suppliers with boiler end-users, partners, and consultants to ensure the safe and efficient installation, operation, and maintenance of the boiler room.

BOILER 2022 will feature a two-day expo, boiler industry experts, educational sessions, manufacturing and end-user tours, project awards, a local student component, and much more.





BOILER 2022 is the place where engineers, operators, facility managers, heads of procurement, EPCs, technicians, and consultants will find solutions to boiler room challenges and opportunities through direct engagement with leading boiler manufacturers. Informed end-users operate the most efficient and best-performing boiler rooms, and BOILER 2022 is a must-attend event, guaranteed to offer a unique opportunity for the boiler supply chain.

If you are engaged in the manufacturing, purchasing, installation, operation, or the maintenance of boilers, this event tailor-made is for you.

General registration will begin this October. For more information and updates, visit www.BOILER2022.com. Those interested in exhibiting are encouraged to contact Marissa Torres at marissa@abma.com.