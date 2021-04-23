VIENNA, Va. — The American Boiler Manufacturers Association (ABMA) is pleased to announce the launch of BOILER2022.com, the official website of BOILER 2022 – ABMA Boiler Technology Conference & Expo.

BOILER 2022 will bring together the boiler supply chain and feature a two-day tradeshow and educational sessions along with member and end-user tours and new product announcements. BOILER 2022 is schedule for April 11-13, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency in Dallas.

This first-of-its-kind event will share the latest boiler technology advances and educate on all facets of the boiler room from new product selection and installation to maintenance and retrofitting among other topics.

BOILER 2022 is part of a strategic shift for ABMA by focusing on the end users of our products from the commercial and institutional to industrial and utility sectors.

“BOILER 2022 addresses an industry need by bringing together the boiler supply chain to educate our customers and those working with boilers to ensure the safe and efficient operation of our products,” said Scott Lynch, president and CEO, ABMA.

BOILER 2022 will also feature a new awards program recognizing entire project teams including the ABMA member manufacturers and end users.

ABMA will open general membership exhibit sales on May 19, 2021, and general attendee registration will open in the fall of 2021.

Check BOILER2022.com regularly for updates and additional information. For more information, please sign up to receive ABMA’s Boiler Weekly by visiting www.ABMA.com/news.