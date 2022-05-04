FREMONT, Calif. — Nationwide Boiler Inc., a supplier of rental boilers and permanent boiler equipment, was recognized as a recipient of the inaugural and prestigious Excellence in Boiler Innovation (EBI) Award for its significant efforts and innovation in supplying a large-capacity, ultra-low NOx temporary steam plant for the ExxonMobil Baytown Refinery and Chemical Complex. The temporary steam plant consisted of six 75,000 pounds-per-hour superheated steam rental boilers with urea-based CataStak™ SCR systems for 9-ppm NOx compliance. With a combination of existing rental equipment and new components, Nationwide Boiler’s sales and engineering team designed a solution that met all customer requirements and delivered all equipment, quality assurance checked and tested, in 10 weeks’ time. With the temporary steam plant in place, the facility was able to meet production demand for three years while new equipment was being built, installed, and commissioned. In addition, this project brought another first to the rental boiler industry: urea-based SCR system rentals.

The EBI Award was created by the American Boiler Manufacturers Association (ABMA) and presented at the inaugural BOILER 2022, ABMA Boiler Technoogy Conference and Expo, April 11-13 in Dallas, honoring cutting-edge and impactful boiler projects. Recipients were selected by a panel of third-party ABMA member judges, and applications were evaluated based on specific criteria, including innovation, value, and creativity in the project that addressed the desires and challenges brought forth by each end user.

Also at BOILER2022, Superior Boiler recognized Nationwide Boiler for their exceptional sales efforts as a full-line equipment manufacturers’ representative. The company was acknowledged as part of the Million-Dollar Club for both firetube and watertube boilers and they achieved top sales for the watertube boiler product line. In addition, Nationwide Boiler was presented with the President’s Award for top overall sales performance.

“These awards were earned by and through the dedication, commitment, and effort provided by every member of our company,” said Jim Lieskovan, director of sales, Nationwide Boiler. “Congratulations to all, a job well done.”

