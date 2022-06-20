APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — Uponor Corp. named Andres Caballero president of its building solutions – North America division and a member of the executive committee. He will be based in Apple Valley, Minnesota, reporting to Michael Rauterkus, president and CEO, Uponor Corp.

Caballero has extensive leadership experience, including more than a decade at Honeywell Intl. Inc., leading global businesses in environmental and control solutions, building solutions, Honeywell homes, and sensing and control. Prior to joining Honeywell, Caballero led the Americas business for the Topcon-Danfoss joint venture and led the Latin America business for the Danfoss Mobile Electronics division. More recently, he has founded and run three businesses active in management consulting, AI technology, and music.

“I am delighted to welcome Caballero to Uponor,” said Rauterkus. “He is a leader with a strong customer and commercial focus and has broad international experience in the manufacturing industry. His entrepreneurial spirit and proven track record in growing businesses will be important in taking our Uponor North America operation to the next level while also expanding the company’s leadership position through new channels and new offerings.”

“I am honored to join a leading organization like Uponor,” said Caballero. “I am excited by the company’s growth strategy, tradition of innovation, and people-first culture. I look forward to working with the executive committee and the North American leadership team to continue accelerating the growth of the company.”

