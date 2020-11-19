HOUSTON — Daikin North America LLC, part of Daikin Industries, Ltd., a global manufacturer of heating, cooling, and refrigerant products, appointed Doug Widenmann as senior vice president and president of Daikin North America LLC. It was previously announced that executive vice president and president of Daikin Business Unit, Takayuki “Taka” Inoue, will assume a new role as executive vice president and chief sales and marketing officer, Goodman/Daikin North America, leading the operational efforts for all company brands, Daikin, Goodman®, Amana® and Quietflex®.

“I am delighted to have Doug as my successor and continue to work with him in this capacity,” Inoue said. “Doug has excelled at strategic leadership and execution and is well positioned to lead Daikin North America in its next stage of growth. He has a strong track record of customer development and engagement. I can’t see anyone better than him to continue fostering our relationships in North America.”

Widenmann has amassed 34 years of experience in the industry in various sales and marketing leadership roles with three major HVAC product manufacturers. As Daikin continues its growth in North America toward its goals for Fusion 25, Doug will be instrumental in leading the Daikin premium strategy, supported by Daikin’s core values of absolute credibility, enterprising management, and harmonious personal relations.

“It is my pleasure to lead this great team that we’ve already established at Daikin North America to an industry leadership position where we, and our entire supply chain, will secure the distinction as North America’s number one indoor comfort solutions provider,” said Widenmann. “I firmly believe that the organization as a whole, inclusive of Daikin, Goodman, Amana, and Quietflex, can leverage our powerful brand portfolio into the marketplace through the largest, and I believe, the best sales and distribution network in the industry, to achieve our vision and goals,” he continued.

