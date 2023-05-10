Uponor North America introduced Anna Picchetti as the company’s new vice president of marketing and strategy. In this role, Picchetti will oversee channel marketing, portfolio, analytics, sustainability, segment, engagement, brand and communications. She will report to Uponor North America President Andres Caballero and be a member of the company’s senior management committee.

Picchetti brings 20 years of experience in marketing and operations across industrial, technology, and medical device industries, working at companies such as Tennant, SPS Commerce and Honeywell. She has worked at the forefront of innovations like autonomous vehicles and renewable energy, managed high-growth SaaS products and positioning, and transformed customer experiences.

“To help us move our business and aggressive growth goals forward, it was important we found a senior leader who can lead market disruption and drive innovation and segment growth initiatives all while guiding channel development, portfolio management, and go-to-market strategies,” Caballero said. “I’m confident Anna’s approachable leadership style will be a good cultural fit, as she has a proven track record of engaging teams by intentionally listening, learning, and setting clear expectations and outcomes.”