Uponor North America named Erica Amévo vice president of human resources and Matt Bahr as vice president of sales. Amévo will be based in the Twin Cities of Minnesota, and Bahr will be based in Washington, D.C. Both positions will report to Andres Caballero, president, Uponor North America, and are considered members of the company’s senior management committee (SMC).

As the interim vice president of human resources for the past eight months and with more than 17 years in the field, Amévo has dedicated the majority of her career to supporting the most important asset of any organization: its people. Beginning as the operations training manager with Uponor more than 10 years ago, then moving from senior manager to director before becoming the interim vice president of human resources, Amévo holds a wealth of experience developing and implementing innovative human resource strategies. She also has previous experience in both operations and accounting, in addition to human resources, prior to joining Uponor.

As the new vice president of sales, Bahr moves into this role with 11 years of experience in sales and sales operations. For seven years, he has served Uponor in several roles with escalating responsibility, including senior director of sales in the U.S., regional sales director, business development manager, and technical sales representative. Before Uponor, he held sales management positions at Victaulic and Hayward Flow Control.

“I am excited to promote Erica and Matt into these key leadership roles to advance our people-first culture and to accelerate our profitable growth trajectory,” said Caballero. “They are both extremely talented individuals with an exemplary history at Uponor that has elevated our HR and sales organizations as well as the company as a whole. I’m confident their respective strengths, coupled with their determination and passion, will continue to provide excellence in leadership and advancement for Uponor.”

