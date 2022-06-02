Which products are engineers most interested in? Here are the top five most popular products at www.esmagazine.com.

  1. HMH7 Horizontal Discharge Heat Pump – York

  2. SynRA Synchronous Motor – Nidec Motor Corp.

  3. Single-Zone Halcyon Mini-Split Heat Pumps – Fujitsu General America Inc.

  4. LGM Series Air Handlers – Aspen Manufacturing

  5. Enhanced Scale Shield Water Treatment – Noritz

