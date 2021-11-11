PINE BROOK, N.J. — Fujitsu General America, Inc. has expanded its Halcyon single-zone mini-split heat pump lineup with new slim duct and compact cassette indoor unit models.

The new light commercial systems, available in 9,000-, 12,000-, and 18,000-Btu capacities, have coils made of high corrosion resistance copper (HCRC) to provide great durability. An enhanced controls platform provides multiple control options to optimize comfort and energy savings.

Installation, service, and end-user interface is easier than ever. The systems feature a custom auto function, external input/output connectivity, two-wire remote compatibility, and dual UART communication ports (WIFI, BACnet, External I/O…etc.). Simultaneous connection of wired remote controller, Wi-Fi adapter, and external input/output board is simple. Service monitoring is conducted through a new touch panel controller. Maximum line set lengths have been extended; up to 98 feet total piping length for 18,000-Btu systems.

The new, compact units offer sound levels as low as 24 dBa. Slim-duct systems feature a modular design that’s field configurable for vertical or horizontal installation with bottom or rear return.

Optional accessories include a wired remote controller, thermostat converter, wireless LAN interface, external connect kit, remote sensor, Modbus, BACnet, and KNX converter as well as an external switch controller. Available for use with the slim duct are an IR receiver kit and louver grille kit. An IR remote kit, cassette grille, and fresh air intake are available for the compact cassette. For more information, visit www.fujitsugeneral.com.