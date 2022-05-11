ST. LOUIS — The demand for highly integrated systems continues to be a trend in building automation, and Nidec Motor Corp. has responded to that demand by introducing SynRATM, an innovative, patent pending synchronous motor. When paired with the ID300 Perfectspeed™ integrated drive, the new motor offers high efficiencies for HVAC or commercial pumping equipment with ratings at IE 4 and IE 5.

The plug-and-play installation can connect to building automation,and meets commercial building owners’ requirements for energy savings — offering the lowest lifetime cost of operation. This new technology from Nidec’s U.S. MOTORS® brand also allows commercial HVAC contractors or building maintenance staff to easily replace the motor without having to install an entirely new system and controls, saving time and money.

SynRA provides the operating benefit of a pure synchronous reluctance motor and suitability benefit from a simple volts/hz drive. The unique design gives the freedom to replace components individually instead of the entire system, leading to a lower cost of maintenance. The product’s smart technology results in less wear and tear on blower or pump systems by matching application demands with variable speed.

The design of the SynRA motor itself is made with ease in mind. The synchronous reluctance rotor with an aluminum cage design is magnet-free, allowing for easy programming and compatibility with existing variable frequency drives (VFDs). The SynRA motor is also available already fully integrated with Nidec’s ID300 PerfectSpeed.

Applications include:

Inverter driven variable torque (VT) loads (pumps, fans, blowers, etc.);

OEM constant pressure booster pump systems;

OEM variable speed hydronic pump systems; and

Super premium replacement VFD motors.

