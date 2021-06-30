MILWAUKEE — Johnson Controls, a provider of smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings, has, through its York® brand, released a new heat pump that provides the ideal solution for spaces that require a compact design without sacrificing comfort or efficiency. The York HMH7 horizontal discharge heat pump is designed to provide the comfort and technology of a mid-tier efficiency unit at the cost of a base-tier vertical unit with flexible installation options and innovative features.

Unlike traditional vertical discharge units, the HMH7 heat pump has a small footprint, making it a great system for homes in temperate, high-density regions that require a compact design, such as properties with zero lot lines. They can be placed anywhere a vertical unit can, and often in places vertical units cannot fit, thanks to greater clearance and setback flexibility. All HMH7 heat pumps follow standard installation procedures with conventional equipment and devices, using simple kits with relay, wiring and bi-flow filters/dryers. The systems are designed to work with York variable-speed or standard electronically commutated motor (ECM) indoor air-handling equipment, providing many system installation options. In addition, no unique installation procedures are required.

York HMH7 heat pumps, which are part of Johnson Controls OpenBlue connected suite of technologies, reach up to 18 SEER and 10.5 HSPF. Inverter system and modulating technology smoothly ramp up operation and continuously adjust, avoiding spikes in energy use while helping to increase overall system longevity and reducing energy usage.

“These compact systems discharge air and sound horizontally away from the home, offering a litany of benefits to both the contractors and homeowners,” said Bryan Rocky, director of residential technical services, ducted systems, Johnson Controls. “Horizontal discharge systems offer the consumer and homeowner enhanced value and performance in certain applications and installations where space is a premium, yet can be applied in any standard installations as well.”

Another key advantage to the horizontal discharge system is an innovative fan design that creates less vibration and provides quieter operation. Sound output is as low as a typical dishwasher at 54 dBA

York HMH7 heat pumps are available in 2-, 3-, 4-, and 5-ton options. For more information, visit www.york.com/residential-equipment/heating-and-cooling/split-system-heat-pumps/hmh7_ds/hmh7-18-seer-horizontal-discharge-heat-pump.