NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Steve Hocurscak has joined Watts as senior product manager, regulators and automatic control valves (ACVs). He will have overall responsibility for Watts regulator and ACV product management as well as for developing and executing new strategies focused on business growth.

Steve brings with him to Watts extensive experience in product management for large product portfolios across several industrial verticals. He worked previously in leadership level product and business management roles for valve companies, such as Metso and Neles. For more information, visit www.watts.com.