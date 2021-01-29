NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Shashwat Nath has joined Watts as senior product manager, shut-off valves. He has overall responsibility for the strategy, new product development, and product management of Watts solutions for ball valves and butterfly valves, as well as its range of AquaLock™, ANKA, and APEX plumbing system fittings.

He brings to Watts extensive experience in product management for large product portfolios across several industry verticals. He also has extensive experience related to IoT systems, both hardware and software. For more information, visit www.watts.com.