NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Nadeem Mirza has joined Watts as senior product manager, backflow and risers. He has overall responsibility for the strategy, new product development, and product management of Watts, Ames Fire & Waterworks, and FEBCO brand backflow and riser solutions.

He brings with him extensive experience in product management for large and diverse product portfolios across several industry verticals and global markets. For more information, visit www.watts.com.