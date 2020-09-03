ALPHARETTA, Ga. — HVAC industry veteran Steven R. Scarbrough has been named senior vice president and general manager of Air Conditioning Technologies for LG Electronics USA. Scarbrough, who brings nearly two decades of experience to his new role at LG, will be responsible for leading LG's commercial, residential, and applied air conditioning business in the U.S.

Based at LG's U.S. air conditioning headquarters in Alpharetta, Scarbrough will report to DJ Kang, senior vice president, who leads LG Electronics’ air solutions division in the U.S. Scarbrough succeeds Kevin McNamara, who has retired from LG.

Scarbrough joins LG from Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC U.S., where he has held a variety of key roles over the past decade, most recently as vice president overseeing its U.S. residential business. Previously, he was president of HVAC distributor Climatic Comfort Products. He brings strong sales leadership capability, industry experience, and expertise in wholesale distribution sales management to LG.

"Steve's broad experience in the residential and commercial air conditioning sector will take our vision to the next level," said Kang. "His market expertise and focus on the customer and strategic growth will help strengthen our position as an HVAC industry innovator."

Scarbrough added, "LG has made tremendous inroads over the past decade with an incredible leadership team and has a well-defined vision for bringing groundbreaking HVAC products and controls to market. My focus is to build on this momentum to help the business achieve its full potential while further increasing recognition of the powerful reputation the LG brand has created in the HVAC industry."

For more information, visit www.lghvac.com.