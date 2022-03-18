NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — SunTouch, a Watts brand, introduced its SunStat® ConnectPlus™ thermostat. Through this new connected thermostat, customers can remotely access and control their floor warming system, using voice control with Alexa and Hey Google.

They can connect this thermostat to their home or building’s Wi-Fi system and enjoy features such as automatic clock setting, current outdoor temperature reading, warm weather compensation, and warm weather shut down.

Other features include a stylish new design with glass front and capacitive touch screen and remote access through the Watts Home mobile app. In addition, features include a voltage level detector and ammeter with diagnostic screen and wireless technology of 915MHz for connecting accessories (SunStat® Relay R4 and ConnectPlus™ Smart Sensor). The new SunStat® ConnectPlus™ thermostat is included in SunTouch WarmWire® and TapeMat® Kits. For more information, visit https://www.suntouch.com/connectplus.