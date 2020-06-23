LUX CS1 Smart Thermostat – Johnson Controls

MILWAUKEE — Johnson Controls announced the latest addition to its suite of LUX® Products: the LUX CS1 Smart Thermostat. When paired with the LUX App, the LUX CS1 provides a variety of easy-to-use features for effortless comfort, control, and savings. The Energy Star-certified LUX CS1 is designed to make the benefits of smart technology even more accessible for homeowners and building operators alike.

“The LUX CS1 Smart Thermostat is all about accessibility,” said Rob Munin, general manager, thermostats and sensors, Johnson Controls. “Its price point, approachable design, and intuitive technology make it one of the most affordable, feature-packed smart thermostats on the market today. The LUX CS1 perfectly marries traditional thermostat functionality, such as large digits with advanced features including geofencing powered by the LUX App. For smart technology beginners, it’s the perfect gateway to connected comfort, control, and savings.”

LUX Products is a Johnson Controls brand. The LUX CS1 brings a new level of affordability to the LUX thermostat line-up and features these smart capabilities:

• Minimal set-up: Flexible installation using either a Power Wire, C-wire, or LUX Power Bridge. Then, hook it up to Wi-Fi for a secure, reliable connection.

• Intuitive design: The simple interface features a straightforward display, including large digits, backlighting, and easy access to temperature and scheduling settings.

• Smart tech: Connects to the Amazon Alexa® and Google Assistant® for hands-free control and voice activation. It also works with IFTTT (If This Then That), enabling LUX CS1 users to create a unique Internet of Things (IOT) experience together with other mobile applications and devices.

• Smart app: Compatible with the LUX App to control temperature from anywhere plus tap into geofencing and smart scheduling for greater energy and cost savings.

• Peace of mind: Custom alerts provide notifications about abnormal room temperature or filter replacement requirements.

• Extensive compatibility: Designed for a wide range of heating and cooling systems to fit within most homes and buildings.

Users can download the LUX App from their smart phone to monitor and adjust the LUX CS1 from anywhere, at any time. The app is compatible with the entire suite of LUX smart thermostats including the LUX KONO and LUX GEO. This user-friendly app enhances smart thermostat capabilities thanks to these features:

• Always-on: Monitor and adjust the thermostat’s temperature and settings from anywhere for 24/7 comfort, control, and peace-of-mind.

• Energy savings: Home and Away Aware™ geofencing monitors occupancy and automatically makes energy-efficient adjustments.

• Cost savings: Smart scheduling, learning, and adaptive tips and demand response programs — where available — provide potential savings.

• Multiple thermostat connectivity: Homeowners can connect up to 10 thermostats, and businesses can take advantage of unlimited connectivity within a single app.

Plus, users can look forward to the release of the new LUX App coming later this summer. The new app will feature an enhanced user interface including personalized settings and smart features for energy and cost savings. For more information, visit www.luxproducts.com.