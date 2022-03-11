WALNUT CREEK, Calif. — Brown and Caldwell announced Wendy Broley will take over as chief technical officer (CTO) as Cindy Paulson retires after 35 years with the firm. In a planned transition, Broley assumes the role of CTO next month. Paulson will remain at the firm through 2022, serving on its board of directors and continuing to meet clients’ needs while transferring responsibilities to Broley.

Concluding an impressive and impactful career, Paulson hands over the reins to Broley, a water industry leader with more than 20 years’ experience in technically-complex environmental challenges and solutions.

As Brown and Caldwell’s One Water leader, and recently as technical practices director, Broley has worked with clients throughout the integrated urban water cycle to implement alternative water supplies and contribute to diverse water portfolios amid climatic changes, evolving regulations, and population growth.

“We thank Cindy for her years of technical innovation and her impact in culturing the next generation of water leaders, helping shape Brown and Caldwell as the place to work on the most technically-complex projects,” said Rich D’Amato, CEO, Brown and Caldwell. “Wendy’s industry standing and strategic leadership, paired with her planning, engineering, and operations expertise, will ensure the continuation of Brown and Caldwell’s rich history of technical excellence.”

Based in San Diego, California, Broley is a licensed professional engineer and holds a bachelor’s in chemical engineering from the University of California, San Diego. She also serves as executive director for the California Urban Water Agencies. For more information, visit www.brownandcaldwell.com.