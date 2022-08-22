DENVER — Brown and Caldwell promoted Euan Finlay from senior vice president to COO, effective immediately.

A senior executive with 25 years of experience, Finlay excels in leading organizations and teams to deliver excellence to clients while driving sustainable growth. Throughout his career, he has held executive roles in operations, design, and construction businesses in numerous international locations focused on developing client solutions for environmental, water, and wastewater infrastructure. He has led multimillion-dollar businesses, managed companywide project delivery, and directed mergers and acquisitions as a Fortune 500 company executive.

Before joining the firm in 2019 as director of business transformation, Finlay was an operations executive for a leading provider of design, design-build, and program management services.

“Euan has a strong track record of challenging organizations to achieve their potential,” said Rich D’Amato, CEO, Brown and Caldwell. “As Brown and Caldwell continues to evolve and grow, Euan’s operations expertise will be a key driver in building our future success to better serve clients, recruit and retain top talent, and positively impact our communities.”

As COO, Finlay will interface with the firm’s leadership to ensure strategic and technical objectives translate to operational capabilities aligned with business targets from his Denver office. Furthermore, he will play a key role in ensuring cultural imperatives are communicated and supported operationally throughout the 1,800 employee-owned company. For more information, visit www.brownandcaldwell.com.