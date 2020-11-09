WALLER, Texas — Daikin announced that Takayuki “Taka” Inoue will lead sales, marketing, and distribution for the Daikin, Goodman, Amana, and Quietflex brands in his newly created role as executive vice president and chief sales and marketing officer (CSMO) of Goodman/Daikin North America. Goodman Global Group Inc. and its subsidiaries are members of Daikin Group.

“Taka’s strong leadership and energy will accentuate ongoing digital sales enhancements and strong product offerings across our brands as we further build a world-class customer experience,” said Satoru Akama, CEO, Daikin. “Taka has remarkable talent on his teams and outstanding support to deliver on the current and future needs of our customers."

Inoue has served as executive vice president and president of Daikin’s Business Unit since 2016.

“Our customers are at the center of everything we do, and we want to deliver on their vision for a great customer experience," Inoue said. "To accomplish this, our people and our culture need to align as closely as possible to our customers, and we need to work every day to deliver on the promise of our brand portfolio. This means creating levels of value that are uniquely recognized in the marketplace, providing distinct products and services that have a lasting impact on all we serve and bringing innovative capabilities to market that make doing business intuitive and profitable for our customers."

Akama made several announcements that coincide with Inoue’s transition to his new role.

Dout Widenmann, senior vice president, North America, Daikin Business Unit Sales and Distribution, has been named senior vice president and president, Daikin Business Unit. Widenmann will report to Inoue.

“Doug has supported Taka for many years and will seamlessly continue to expand the Daikin brand in North America,” Akama said.

Brad Snyder, senior vice president and president, Goodman Business Unit, will retire from his position but continue to serve as an advisor to the company. Ardee Toppe, who is currently senior vice president and president, Quietflex and PTAC Business Unit, has been named as the senior vice president and president of Goodman, Quietflex, and PTAC Business Units and will report to Inoue.

“We wish Brad and his family well and thank him for his outstanding sales and executive leadership roles and his significant contributions to the sustained growth of the Goodman Business Unit over the last 13 years,” Akama said. “We are excited and confident Ardee can carry forward the great momentum the Goodman Business Unit has built up under Brad’s dedicated leadership.”

For more information, visit www.daikin.com.