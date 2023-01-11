HARTFORD, Conn. — Environmental engineering and construction services firm Brown and Caldwell promoted Eric Muir, senior vice president, to leader of its growing Eastern business.

The largest of the company’s regions with over 40 offices east of the Mississippi River, the Eastern business consists of clients in the water, wastewater, stormwater, environmental services, and water resources sectors.

Muir has a 20-year background in delivering highly technical civil and environmental engineering projects. He has held leadership and technical roles on some of the most complex projects encompassing water and wastewater treatment, distribution and collection, pumping, and conveyance systems. His experience includes master planning, detailed design, permitting, and construction services.

Since joining Brown and Caldwell in 2018, Muir’s business development expertise and client-centric focus have played a key role in setting the company’s regional strategic direction to achieve strong financial results.

“Eric is a highly strategic and inclusive leader, passionate about mentoring employees to reach their full potential,” said Euan Finlay, COO, Brown and Caldwell. “His deep knowledge of clients’ environmental obstacles will enhance the positive impacts our teams have on the communities we serve.”

Based in Connecticut, Muir will manage overall operations and lead the implementation of the firm’s strategy in the East. He will continue the region’s growth and lead efforts to make Brown and Caldwell the company of choice for clients, employees, and partners. He will work alongside regional leadership to align the firm’s talent pool with clients to provide innovative, cost-effective solutions to challenges related to water quality, biosolids management, and aging infrastructure. For more information, visit www.brownandcaldwell.com.