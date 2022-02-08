HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Superior Boiler named Christina Nuttmann its human resources manager for Superior Holding. In her new role, Nuttmann will have personnel management oversight for all Superior Holding businesses, which manufacture products in three Hutchinson, Kansas, facilities. Her responsibilities encompass personnel development, benefits administration, and employee recruiting.

Nuttmann has succeeded in increasing roles of responsibility since joining Superior Boiler in 2019. Most recently, as marketing coordinator, she helped lead the marketing campaign the company initiated in early 2021.

“I am extremely excited to see Chris be promoted to this important role within our company,” said Doug Wright, president and CEO, Superior Boiler. “She has been an outstanding employee during her time with us and has taken on increasingly demanding roles and responsibilities throughout her career. I’m confident her abilities will help take our human resources area where it needs to go. We’re particularly excited about Chris’ strategic thinking on how we can improve employee recruitment and retention in support of Superior Boiler across all product lines and departments.”

For more information, visit www.superiorboiler.com.