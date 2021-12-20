AUSTIN, Texas — Dr. Kris Potrafka has joined the Ambiq as vice president of human resources (HR). In his role, Potrafka will take ownership of Ambiq’s global HR organization. He will also focus on prioritizing the company’s people, culture, and organizational health to accelerate its strategic mission —­ to put intelligence everywhere by creating the most energy-efficient technology platform and solutions for battery-powered IoT endpoint devices.

Kris has 20-plus years of experience in building impactful HR teams. Before Ambiq, he was the HR business partner for HW Engineering and the automotive business line at NXP. From 2013-2015, he served as the vice president of HR at AMD, supporting the global business units. He also has experience at Cisco Systems, MySpace, and Sun Microsystems; and launching a music-tech startup.

“I am thrilled to join Ambiq and collaborate with the industry’s most brilliant minds as we work together to build a world-class organization,” said Potrafka. “There is tremendous opportunity to join a company at this stage of growth, where we can build out best-in-class HR practices with a strategic focus on diversity and inclusion, collaboration, talent development, and performance.”

“Kris will be a critical partner as we continue to expand,” said Fumihide Esaka, chairman and CEO, Ambiq. “His expertise in organizational development, talent management, and executive coaching will be crucial as we enter a new phase of growth.”

