HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Superior Boiler named Scott Avery regional sales manager for Superior Holding. In his new role, Avery will have business development and sales management oversight for certain geographic areas near Superior Holding’s East Coast office in Richmond, Virginia. His responsibilities encompass developing new business and supporting customers and end users for all Superior Boiler product lines in Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and Washington, D.C.

Avery has been an important part of Superior Boiler’s success since joining the company in 2016. He most recently was project manager for the watertube division, handling some of the company’s most complex projects.

“I am extremely excited to see Scott move into this important role within our company,” said Matt Steele, vice president of sales and marketing, Superior Boiler. “He has been an outstanding employee during his time with us. One of his key attributes has always been providing exceptional support to our customers. I’m confident his background in project management and customer service will serve him well in this new role. We’re also excited about how this regional sales office fits into our overall strategy of delivering the best customer experience possible while simultaneously driving additional business opportunities.”

For more information, visit www.superiorboiler.com.