APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — Uponor Corp., the Finland-based parent of Uponor North America , has appointed Jennifer Hauschildt to the newly created position of chief human resources officer (CHRO) for the company worldwide while also making her a member of the Uponor executive committee. The appointment makes her the first leader based in North America to be named to the executive committee in a nonpresidential role.

Based at the company’s Apple Valley headquarters, Hauschildt has been serving as vice president of human resources for the North American division since June 2019. Now reporting to Michael Rauterkus, president and CEO, Uponor Corp., she will continue to work from Minnesota. Hauschildt will travel worldwide, as needed, to establish working relationships across the entire Uponor organization and move key initiatives forward.

"I warmly welcome Jennifer to this new position on our Uponor executive committee," said Rauterkus. “She brings excellent organization and high-performance culture development skills as well as extensive HR experience to the role. I am happy we found her internally, demonstrating our strong in-house experience and talent. Her capabilities and leadership are a great fit for driving the next phase of Uponor's people-first agenda.”

