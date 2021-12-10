ST. LOUIS — Nu-Calgon has launched Dragon Towels™, new hand and shop towels designed to help contractors on any job. Dragon Towels are lint-free, durable, heavy-duty, “towels with teeth.”

Dry towels that offer maximum absorbency, Dragon Towels are solvent resistant for use in any wet or dry application. With a 12-by-12.5-inch wingspan, Dragon Towels will clean hands, tools, solvent or oil-based spills, components, and other general uses.

Dragon Towels come in a 100-count box with a magical design that’s sure to liven up any workspace. For more information www.nucalgon.com.