ST. LOUIS — Nu-Calgon has launched PowerZyme™, a new liquid enzyme-based drain line treatment for use in the HVAC and food service markets. PowerZyme keeps drain lines flowing freely and addresses condensate and drain problems, such as odors, grease, sugar snakes, and more.

Easily dispensed from a flip-top spout, PowerZyme breaks up sludge organic matter and quickly eliminates odors in condensate pans and drain lines. It pours through standing water and will safely protect systems from build-up for up to three months.

PowerZyme liquid is available in a 32-ounce quart, as well as an 8-ounce, “job size” bottle. PowerZyme Gel formulation is also available in a 32-ounce spray bottle. For more information, visit www.nucalgon.com.