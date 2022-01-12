ST. LOUIS — Nu-Calgon launched its ULTRA Concentrate line of coil cleaners. These quart-sized cleaners provide the quality and value of the classic formulas while taking up less space on the shelf and contractors’ trucks.

The company is introducing Nu-Brite ULTRA Concentrate, Tri-Pow’r HD ULTRA Concentrate, and Evap Pow’r ULTRA Concentrate as the newest additions to our coil cleaning lineup. The ULTRA Concentrate quart bottles can be shipped “limited quantity” via UPS/Fedex, which provides wholesalers with significant cost savings when shipping it to their customers. They are also easy to carry on rooftops, and they can be used in Nu-Calgon’s Coil Gun and other sprayers.

One quart of Nu-Brite ULTRA Concentrate or Tri-Pow’r ULTRA Concentrate can be diluted to make up to 8 gallons of effective cleaner, while Evap Pow’r ULTRA Concentrate can make up to 9 gallons. For more information, visit

