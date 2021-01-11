ST. LOUIS — Nu-Calgon has launched NuLock™, a family of anaerobic-based products designed for metal fastener thread locking and sealing in the HVACR market. NuLock products can be used on flare fittings to improve seals and thread locking of mechanical fasteners that are usually susceptible to leakage due to vibration.

NuLock is available in multiple formulations for different applications:

1) A general purpose thread sealant for metal fasteners;

2) A thread sealant for refrigerant systems;

3) A thread sealant with PTFE for metal threaded pipes and fittings; and

4) A flange sealant to aid in sealing small gaps on rigid metal faces and flanges.

NuLock is ideal for metal pipe thread, flare, and compression fittings. The fast-curing NuLock products are quick and easy to apply. All formulations are highly resistant to heat and vibrations with excellent chemical resistance and corrosion protection.

For more than 70 years, Nu-Calgon has been providing quality specialty products for the HVACR market. The company’s complete line of products includes coil cleaners, descalers, and refrigeration oils as well as products for indoor air quality, water treatment, ice machine maintenance, and other applications. For more information, visit www.nucalgon.com.