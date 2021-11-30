BREA, Calif. — CoolSys™, a refrigeration, HVAC, engineering, and energy solutions company, acquired Triangle Refrigeration, a provider of commercial HVAC, refrigeration, plumbing, and monitoring services in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. With this acquisition, CoolSys expands its market presence throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, complementing service coverage areas strengthened by prior acquisitions in those regions.

“As CoolSys continues to grow its market presence across the country, we’re excited to have Triangle Refrigeration join our other CoolSys companies in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions,” said Anesa Chaibi, CEO of CoolSys. “Triangle Refrigeration and its management team have developed a strong reputation built on industry expertise, operational efficiency, and excellent customer experience, which are values integral to us at CoolSys.”

Based in Leola, Pennsylvania, Triangle Refrigeration has highly trained and experienced technicians across four states. It provides maintenance, repair, and installation services to supermarkets, industrial customers, convenience stores, and other retailers. Triangle Refrigeration was founded in 1969 as a one-man operation by Cleo Weaver and has grown to become a service provider known for its in-depth knowledge and exceptional service of HVAC and refrigeration systems across commercial and industrial businesses.

“Our goal has always been to provide service that exceeds expectations and provides the greatest value to our customers,” said Cleo Weaver, founder and owner of Triangle Refrigeration. “We’re looking forward to joining CoolSys, where our team can continue to service our customers at an outstanding level, while bringing them new resources and capabilities from a national service provider,” added Dan Harris, president of Triangle Refrigeration.

For more information, visit www.coolsys.com.